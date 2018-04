April 18 (Reuters) - Barco NV:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 245.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 246.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* “WE BELIEVE WE ARE ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON OUR OUTLOOK FOR 2018.” - CEO

* END-Q1 ORDER BOOK EUR 347.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 354.8 MILLION YEAR AGO