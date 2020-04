April 8 (Reuters) - BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd:

* BARD1 AND SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCE MERGER

* ENTERED INTO A MERGER IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH SIENNA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS

* SIENNA SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE OFFERED 13 NEW SHARES IN BARD1 FOR EVERY 5 SHARES IN SIENNA

* UNDER DEAL, VALUES EACH SIENNA SHARE AT $0.061

* DEAL VALUES EACH SIENNA SHARE AT $0.061 PER SHARE & SIENNA AT ABOUT $23.7 MILLION ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS