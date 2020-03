March 3 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd:

* BARDA UPSIZES ITS CONTRACT WITH MEDIWOUND AWARDING AN ADDITIONAL $5.5 MILLION FOR EMERGENCY READINESS FOR NEXOBRID DEPLOYMENT

* MEDIWOUND - UNDER MODIFIED CONTRACT, BARDA TO GIVE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE & $82 MILLION FUNDING FOR NEXOBRID DEVELOPMENT TOWARDS MARKETING APPROVAL FROM FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: