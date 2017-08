July 28 (Reuters) - Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp :

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp announces intention to adjourn special meeting of stockholders to approve extension proposal

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp - ‍intends to adjourn, without conducting any business, special meeting of stockholders​

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp - ‍special meeting to reconvene at 10:00 a.m., eastern time, on August 9, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: