Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp:

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTICE OF NON-COMPLIANCE AND TERMINATES NEGOTIATIONS

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION - INTENDS TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017, INTERIM REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 ON/ABOUT MAY 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: