April 25 (Reuters) - Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp :

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION - POP G FOOD HOLDINGS DETERMINED PROPOSED PURCHASE PRICE FOR PGHC HOLDINGS WAS NOT IN ITS BEST INTEREST OR THAT OF CO

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION - ON APRIL 24, POP G FOOD HOLDINGS SENT TO SPECIALTY BRANDS HOLDINGS A LETTER OF TERMINATION OF LOI, NEGOTIATIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2Fig7S3) Further company coverage: