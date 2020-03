BRIEF-Barloworld Says Impact On Businesses From Virus Remains Uncertain At This Stage

March 30 (Reuters) - Barloworld Ltd:

* JSE: BAW - BAWP - PRE-CLOSE VOLUNTARY OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE FIVE MONTHS TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* BARLOWORLD LTD - CHALLENGING TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS

* BARLOWORLD - REVIEWED CURRENT BANKING FACILITIES, MODELLED LIQUIDITY POSITION OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS AND HAS MORE THAN ADEQUATE HEADROOM

* BARLOWORLD LTD - CHALLENGING TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO INTENSIFY IN SECOND SIX MONTHS OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* BARLOWORLD LTD - IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM VIRUS REMAINS UNCERTAIN AT THIS STAGE

* BARLOWORLD - IN 5 MONTHS TO 29 FEB, GROUP’S REVENUE WAS DOWN ON COMPARABLE PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* BARLOWORLD LTD - FOR FIVE MONTHS TO 29 FEB, OPERATING PROFIT WAS ALSO DOWN

* BARLOWORLD - UNABLE MEET CERTAIN CLOSING UNDERTAKINGS FOR WAGNER ASIA EQUIPMENT MONGOLIA DEAL, TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED