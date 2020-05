BRIEF-Barloworld Says To Institute Group-Wide Retrenchments

May 28 (Reuters) - Barloworld Ltd:

* BARLOWORLD - IN MOTOR TRADING, OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES LIMITED TO MOTOR RETAIL THAT SUPPORTED ESSENTIAL SERVICES THROUGH A SELECT NUMBER OF SITES

* BARLOWORLD LTD - IN LOGISTICS, APPROXIMATELY 55% OF TRANSPORT FLEET HAS BEEN OPERATIONAL DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* BARLOWORLD LTD - GROUP’S GEARING LEVELS REMAIN LOW AND WELL WITHIN COVENANTS

* BARLOWORLD - ACTIVITY LEVELS IN EQUIPMENT SOUTHERN AFRICA CONTINUED TO RECOVER WITH APRIL RANGING BETWEEN 35% AND 45% COMPARED TO PRE-LOCKDOWN LEVELS

* BARLOWORLD LTD - MOST OF OUR BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN SEVERELY AFFECTED BY RESTRICTIONS ON TRADE AS WELL AS VARIOUS LOCKDOWNS

* BARLOWORLD LTD - ACTIVELY REVIEWING AND MONITORING ALL FACILITIES ON AN ONGOING BASIS AND REMAIN CONFIDENT OF OUR GOOD LIQUIDITY POSITION

* BARLOWORLD LTD - DECIDED TO INSTITUTE GROUP-WIDE RETRENCHMENTS, IN ADDITION TO 12 MONTH REMUNERATION SACRIFICE PLAN IMPLEMENTED ON 1 MAY 2020

* BARLOWORLD LTD - RETRENCHMENT PROCESSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* BARLOWORLD LTD - AT 30 APRIL 2020, NET DEBT POSITION (EXCLUDING IFRS 16) INCREASING TO OVER R4 BILLION IN LINE WITH OPERATIONAL CYCLES

* BARLOWORLD LTD - HEADROOM ON COMMITTED FACILITIES FOR BOTH LOCAL AND OFF-SHORE OPERATIONS REMAINS SUBSTANTIAL AT OVER R7 BILLION

* BARLOWORLD LTD - ALSO HAVE NON-COMMITTED FACILITIES OF OVER R3 BILLION