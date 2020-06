BRIEF-Barloworld Withdraws All Previous Guidance In Respect Of Future Outlook

June 12 (Reuters) - Barloworld Ltd:

* JSE: BAW - BAWP - TRADING STATEMENT

* BARLOWORLD LTD - WITHDRAWING ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE IN RESPECT OF OUR FUTURE OUTLOOK

* BARLOWORLD- WITHDRAWING SHORT TERM TARGETS FOR LOGISTICS BUSINESS AND GROUP’S MEDIUM TERM RETURN ON EQUITY AND RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL GUIDANCE

* BARLOWORLD LTD - SEES HY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 810.5 CENTS TO 876.2 CENTS

* BARLOWORLD - SEES HY GROUP BASIC HLPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BETWEEN 23.8 & 47.6 CENTS