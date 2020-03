BRIEF-Barna Capital Group Ltd Reports 5.2% Stake In Yrc Worldwide Inc

March 17 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc:

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP LTD REPORTS 5.2% STAKE IN YRC WORLDWIDE INC AS OF MARCH 17, 2020 - SEC FILING

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP - INTENDS TO FILE FORM DEF 14A WITH SEC TO REQUIRE YRC WORLDWIDE’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CERTAIN CHANGES THAT WILL BRING FORWARD

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP - WILL NOMINATE NEW BOARD MEMBERS FOR YRC WORLDWIDE APART FROM 2 MEMBERS THAT REPRESENTING TEAMSTERS WORKERS UNION

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP - DOES NOT SUGGEST REPLACING WHOLE MANAGEMENT TEAM/BOARD OF YRC WORLDWIDE, BUT MAKE NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS TO THE TEAM