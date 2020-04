April 9 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc:

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP SAYS PLANS TO INITIATE CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF YRC WORLDWIDE INC - SEC FILING

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP SAYS LOOKING TO REPLACE 3 MEMBERS OF YRC WORLDWIDE'S BOARD Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2K3W0MB] Further company coverage: