April 27 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc:

* Q1 SALES $367 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $364 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PERCENT

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

* 2018 EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.03 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.04, REVENUE VIEW $1.51 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S