FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education buys Student Brands for $58.5 mln
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Print ad decline hits News Corp
Earnings
Print ad decline hits News Corp
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
Business
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education buys Student Brands for $58.5 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc:

* Barnes & Noble Education acquires Student Brands

* Deal for ‍$58.5 million in cash

* Acquisition will be accretive to BNED's EBITDA, net income and cash flow in FY2018​

* Deal structured to "step up" tax basis of Student Brands' assets, expected to result in significant future tax savings​

* Student Brands is expected to contribute over $10 million of EBITDA to BNED's consolidated operation results over next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.