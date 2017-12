BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education Q2 Earnings Per Share $1.03

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc:

* BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q2 SALES ROSE 15.1 PERCENT TO $886.9 MILLION

* - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES AT BNC TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT

* BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION - FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.25 BILLION TO $2.35 BILLION BEFORE INTERCOMPANY ELIMINATIONS

* - COMPARABLE STORE SALES AT BNC DECREASED 4.4% FOR QUARTER

* SAYS FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION

* BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION- FOR FY 2018 BNC COMPARABLE STORE SALES PROJECTED TO FALL IN LOW-TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE POINT RANGE YEAR OVER YEAR

* BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION - FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS BNC COP STORE SALES ARE PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN LOW-TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT POINT RANGE Y-O-Y

* - EXPECTS BNED'S CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $105 MILLION TO $120 MILLION FOR FY 2018