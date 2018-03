March 14 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* BARNES & NOBLE INC - ‍APPROVED CO’S FISCAL 2019 BUDGET AND EXPECTS FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $175 MILLION TO $200 MILLION - SEC FILING​

* BARNES & NOBLE INC - ‍COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2019 EBITDA TO GROW THROUGH IMPROVED SALES TRENDS AND EXPENSE REDUCTIONS​ Source text (bit.ly/2HyuEuw) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)