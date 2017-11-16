FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble responds to Sandell Asset Management proposal
November 16, 2017 / 8:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble responds to Sandell Asset Management proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* Barnes & noble issues response to sandell proposal

* Barnes & noble inc - ‍issued a response to a sandell asset management proposal that was published in wall street journal​

* Barnes & noble inc - ‍sandell proposed a transaction to take barnes & noble private for approximately $650 million​

* Barnes & noble inc says “‍does not take sandell’s proposal as bona fide”​

* ‍company believes debt financing of $500 million required for sandell proposal is “highly unlikely”​

* Barnes & noble - ‍chairman leonard riggio has no intention of rolling his shares into a new private entity controlled by sandell​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

