March 21 (Reuters) - Gym Group Plc:

* BLOCK TRADE- GYM GROUP: BARRALINA ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH PROPOSED SALE OF EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN GYM GROUP

* BLOCK TRADE- GYM GROUP: SALE WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH A PLACING OF UP TO 5,000,000 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD