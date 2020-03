BRIEF-Barratt Developments Says Group Is Suspending All Existing Financial Guidance

March 25 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments PLC:

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - COVID-19 UPDATE

* BARRATT - BOARD EXPECTS IT TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BOTH CONSTRUCTION OUTPUT AND RESERVATIONS.

* BARRATT - TOOK DECISION TO CLOSE ALL OF OUR SALES CENTRES

* BARRATT - POSTPONING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* BARRATT - IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE A RELIABLE FORECAST ABOUT DURATION OR IMPACT OF PANDEMIC,

* BARRATT - IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE A RELIABLE FORECAST ABOUT DURATION OR IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

* BARRATT - BOARD BELIEVES IT IS APPROPRIATE TO CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9.8 PENCE PER SHARE

* BARRATT - BELIEVES IT IS APPROPRIATE TO CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9.8 PENCE PER SHARE (C.£100M)

* BARRATT - STARTED CALENDAR YEAR WELL WITH GOOD CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR OUR HIGH QUALITY NEW HOMES

* BARRATT - UNABLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR FINANCIAL AND TRADING PERFORMANCE AT THIS STAGE

* BARRATT - GROUP IS SUSPENDING ALL EXISTING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: