BRIEF-Barrett Business Services Says Entered Into First Amendment To Its Restated Credit Agreement Dated As Of June 30, 2017

March 19 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc:

* BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES SAYS ‍ON MARCH 15, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 - SEC FILING​

* BARRETT - ‍AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MILLION TO $40 MILLION DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018

* BARRETT - ‍AS PER AMENDMENT, REVOLVING CREDIT LINE REVERTS TO $25 MILLION FROM JUNE 16, 2018, THROUGH EXPIRATION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE ON JULY 1, 2018​