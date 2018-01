Jan 24 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - ENTERED INTO SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT TO BUY 9.9 MILLION SHARES OF ROYAL ROAD MINERALS IN NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT $0.16/ SHARE

* BARRICK GOLD - AFTER DEAL, CO WILL OWN ABOUT 21 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 12.5% OF ROYAL ROAD‘S SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: