BRIEF-Barrick Gold Says Prepared For Covid-19

March 6 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK PREPARED FOR COVID-19

* BARRICK GOLD-ACCESS TO EACH SITE ACROSS GROUP IS STRICTLY CONTROLLED AND VISITORS, EMPLOYEES, CONTRACTORS ARE ROUTINELY SCREENED BEFORE AND ON ARRIVAL

* IS CLOSELY MONITORING SITUATION, ENGAGING WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES AND TRACKING UPDATES FROM INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL COMMUNITY

* BARRICK GOLD - SUPPLIES TO MINES HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED BUT CO IS INCREASING ITS INVENTORY OF KEY COMMODITIES TO ABOVE THEIR NORMAL LEVEL

* PLACED AND FORECAST ORDERS ARE INTACT

* BARRICK GOLD - THUS FAR, IT HAS NOT DEEMED IT NECESSARY TO INTRODUCE ANY TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS