BRIEF-Barrick Makes Strategic Investment In Midas Gold To Advance The Stibnite Gold Project, Idaho

May 9 (Reuters) - Midas Gold Corp:

* BARRICK MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN MIDAS GOLD TO ADVANCE THE STIBNITE GOLD PROJECT, IDAHO

* MIDAS GOLD CORP - BARRICK TO BUY 46.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MIDAS IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT A PRICE OF C$1.06 PER SHARE

* MIDAS GOLD- NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RESULT IN BARRICK OWNING 19.9% OF ISSUED,OUTSTANDING SHARES IN MIDAS GOLD ON A POST-TRANSACTION BASIS

* MIDAS GOLD CORP - TO ALSO USE PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT TO ADVANCE ITS STIBNITE GOLD PROJECT THROUGH TO COMPLETION OF A FEASIBILITY STUDY

* MIDAS GOLD CORP - MIDAS GOLD AND BARRICK WILL ENTER INTO AN INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT ON CLOSING OF OFFERING

* MIDAS GOLD CORP - CO WILL BE INCREASING BOARD SIZE FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT AND WILL BE APPOINTING AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO FILL THAT POSITION