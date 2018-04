April 11 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION RESULTS

* PRELIMINARY Q1 PRODUCTION OF 1.05 MILLION OUNCES OF GOLD, AND 85 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER

* PRELIMINARY Q1 SALES OF 1.07 MILLION OUNCES OF GOLD, AND 85 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER

* Q1 REALIZED COPPER PRICE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT FIVE PERCENT BELOW AVERAGE Q1 MARKET PRICE FOR COPPER DUE TO PROVISIONAL PRICING ADJUSTMENTS