BRIEF-Barrick Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.15

April 23 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 REVENUE $1.79 BILLION

* COMPANY DOES NOT INTEND TO SELL ADDITIONAL ASSETS FOR PURPOSES OF DEBT REDUCTION

* WILL USE CASH ON HAND AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FUTURE DEBT REPAYMENTS

* FOURMILE EXPLORATION PROGRAM IN CORTEZ DISTRICT IS PROGRESSING WELL, WITH ENCOURAGING INITIAL ASSAY RESULTS

* PROCEEDS FROM ANY FUTURE PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION WILL BE USED TO ENHANCE PROJECT PIPELINE, OR RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS

* BARRICK GOLD - CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 4.5-5.0 MILLION OUNCES, AT COST OF SALES OF $810-$850 PER OUNCE, AISC OF $765-$815 PER OUNCE

* NEVADA GROWTH PROJECTS REMAIN ON SCHEDULE AND WITHIN BUDGET

* BARRICK GOLD - FULL-YEAR COPPER PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS 385 MILLION -450 MILLION POUNDS, AT A COST OF SALES OF $1.80-$2.10 PER POUND

* PRODUCED 85 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER IN Q1, AT A COST OF SALES OF $2.07 PER POUND, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS5 OF $2.61 PER POUND

* BARRICK GOLD - INCREASING FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH IN NEVADA AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC IN 2018

* PRODUCED 1.05 MILLION OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q1 2018 VERSUS 1.31 MILLION OUNCES IN Q1 2017

* COMPANY‘S CONSOLIDATED 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* EXPECT GOLD PRODUCTION IN THE SECOND QUARTER TO BE ROUGHLY IN LINE WITH THE FIRST QUARTER AT AROUND ONE MILLION OUNCES

* QTRLY ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FOR GOLD WERE $804 PER OUNCE VERSUS $772 PER OUNCE IN Q1 2017

* BARRICK GOLD - COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED WORK ON THE PREFEASIBILITY STUDY FOR PASCUA-LAMA

* SEES 2018 TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1,400 MILLION- $1,600 MILLION

* BARRICK GOLD-WORK TO DATE ON PREFEASIBILITY STUDY FOR POTENTIAL UNDERGROUND PROJECT AT PASCUA-LAMA INDICATES IT DOES NOT MEET CO‘S INVESTMENT CRITERIA

* CONTINUE TO TARGET THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 FOR THE COMPLETION OF A DETAILED PROPOSAL FOR REVIEW BY ACACIA

* BARRICK GOLD - WILL FOCUS ON ADJUSTING PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT CLOSURE PLAN FOR SURFACE INFRASTRUCTURE ON CHILEAN SIDE OF PROJECT