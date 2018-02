BRIEF-Barrick Says Richard Williams Taking On New Role As Chairman's Executive Envoy To Tanzania

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK OUTLINES ORGANIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE LONG-TERM VALUE

* BARRICK - RICHARD WILLIAMS TAKING ON NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN‘S EXECUTIVE ENVOY TO TANZANIA

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - BETWEEN 2023 AND 2027, CURRENT PLANS INDICATE POTENTIAL FOR AVERAGE ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION ABOVE FOUR MILLION OUNCES

* BARRICK - ASSIGNING RESPONSIBILITY FOR CO‘S OPERATIONS GROUP TO GREG WALKER, SVP, OPERATIONAL & TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE

* BARRICK - WILLIAMS HAS BEEN LEADING DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVERNMENT. OF TANZANIA TO RESOLVE OUTSTANDING ISSUES FACING ACACIA MINING PLC

* BARRICK GOLD - INITIAL PRODUCTION FROM NEW THIRD SHAFT AT TURQUOISE RIDGE EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2022, SUSTAINED PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BEGIN 2023