April 11 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS EXPECTS SLOWER GROWTH IN H2 THAN IN H1, ALSO BECAUSE OF MORE CHALLENGING COMPARISONS

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CFO SAYS EXPECTS GOOD POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW BASED ON CURRENT COCOA BEAN PRICE

* CROP IS NOT LOOKING BAD, THE QUALITY IS ALSO GOOD

* ON ACQUISITIONS