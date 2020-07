BRIEF-Barry Callebaut CEO says situation in Brazil volatile, factories running

July 9 (Reuters) -

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS COULD STILL DO SOME BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN DECORATIONS, GOURMET, BUT WILL STAY FINANCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CFO SAYS HAS TRIED TO REDUCE NON HEADCOUNT-RELATED COSTS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CFO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE RESTRUCTURING AT THIS STAGE

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS LIVING INCOME DIFFERENTIAL IS A TAX WE PASS ON TO OUR CUSTOMERS

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS SITUATION IN BRAZIL REMAINS VOLATILE, ITS THREE FACTORIES THERE ARE RUNNING Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)