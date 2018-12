Dec 10 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* BARRY CALLEBAUT SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES TRANSACTION WITH BURTON’S BISCUIT COMPANY IN UK

* LONG-TERM AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF OVER 12,000 TONNES OF CHOCOLATE AND COMPOUND PER YEAR TO BURTON’S BISCUIT COMPANY

* ACQUISITION OF CHOCOLATE MANUFACTURING ASSETS OF BURTON’S BISCUIT COMPANY IN MORETON, WIRRAL, NEAR LIVERPOOL (UK) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)