Nov 6 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS ALWAYS WORKING ON A PORTFOLIO OF OUTSOURCING OPPORTUNITIES

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS FOR ACQUISITIONS PRIORITY IS IN THE FIELD OF GOURMET, SPECIALITIES, DECORATION

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS COMPANY IS SUPPORTING LIVING INCOME DIFFERENTIAL IN IVORY COAST AND GHANA

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS EXPECTS DIFFERENTIAL TO BE PASSED ON TO ITS CUSTOMERS UNDER ITS COST-PLUS MODEL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)