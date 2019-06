June 4 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER DIRK POELMAN TO RETIRE; OLIVIER DELAUNAY TO SUCCEED HIM EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2019

