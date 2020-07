BRIEF-Barry Callebaut says food manufacturer business recovers faster than gourmet

July 9 (Reuters) -

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS NETWORK WAS FULLY OPERATIONAL ALL THE TIME, CONTINUED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE CRISIS

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS CANNOT MAKE PRECISE FORECASTS ON PACE OF RECOVERY, RAISED MID-TERM GUIDANCE BASED ON ASSUMPTION OF GRADUAL RECOVERY FROM COVID CRISIS WITH NO MORE LOCKDOWNS

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS IN COUNTRIES MANAGING COVID CRISIS TIGHTLY COMPANY IS SEEING GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT, U.S. NOT QUITE THERE YET

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS HE SEES OPPORTUNITIES AROUND OUTSOURCING, ACTIVITY HAS NOT STOPPED IN THE CRISIS

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS SUPPORTS LIVING INCOME DIFFERENTIAL IN GHANA, IVORY COAST; HAS TO BE PUT TO WORK ALSO AGAINST CHILD LABOUR

* BARRY CALLEBAUT SAYS FOOD MANUFACTURER BUSINESS RECOVERING FASTER, ALSO CONFIDENT GOURMET WILL COME BACK

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT COCOA GRIND CAN BE EXPECTED TO FALL, COCOA BEAN SURPLUS EXPECTED THIS YEAR

* BARRY CALLEBAUT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS FRUGAL, SOME DIMENSION OF COST CONTAINMENT, BUT KEPT WORKFORCE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)