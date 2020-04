BRIEF-Barry Callebaut says large customers pay on time, some smaller ones are struggling

April 16 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN MAJOR DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY CHAIN SO FAR, BUT TRANSPORT OF GOODS GETTING MORE DIFFICULT

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS COCOA BEAN MARKET VERY VOLATILE, NO SPECIFIC HEDGING LINKED TO LIVING INCOME DIFFERENTIAL

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CEO SAYS PIPELINE FOR OUTSOURCING DEALS IS HEALTHY, CRISIS COULD EVEN SUPPORT OUTSOURCING TREND GOING FORWARD

* BARRY CALLEBAUT CFO SAYS LARGE CUSTOMERS ARE ALL PAYING ON TIME, COMPANY HAS TO HELP SOME SMALLER GOURMET CUSTOMERS GET THROUGH DIFFICULT TIMES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)