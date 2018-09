BRIEF-Barry Callebaut Strikes Long-Term Deal With Burton's Biscuit Co

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* ANNOUNCES A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BURTON’S BISCUIT COMPANY FOR THE SUPPLY OF OVER 12,000 METRIC TONS OF CHOCOLATE AND COMPOUND PER YEAR

* AT SAME TIME, BARRY CALLEBAUT WOULD ACQUIRE CHOCOLATE MANUFACTURING ASSETS OF BURTON’S BISCUIT COMPANY IN MORETON, WIRRAL, NEAR LIVERPOOL (UK)

* COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR, AFTER FINALIZING ALL LEGAL AND SOCIAL PROCESSES

* TWO PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS Further company coverage: