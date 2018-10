Oct 4 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* BARRY CALLEBAUT TO ACQUIRE INFORUM IN RUSSIA

* ACQUISITION OF INFORUM WILL ENABLE BARRY CALLEBAUT TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND ITS PRESENCE AND MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN RUSSIA

* EXPECTED COMPLETION IS BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION.