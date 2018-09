Sept 4 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG says:

* SAYS CAROLE LE MEUR, CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BARRY CALLEBAUT EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 9 TO ATTEND A SENIOR EXECUTIVE PROGRAM AT A PRIME US UNIVERSITY IN THE NEXT MONTHS, BEFORE PURSUING HER CAREER FURTHER

* SUCCESSION WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE