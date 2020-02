Feb 19 (Reuters) - Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, BLKB INCREASED ITS ANNUAL PROFIT BY 1.8% TO CHF 136.8 MILLION.

* DIVIDEND REMAINS STABLE AT CHF 35 PER CERTIFICATE.

* EXPECTS A SUBDUED DEVELOPMENT IN 2020 AND A RESULT SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR