April 14 (Reuters) - BASF SE:

* BASF NEWS RELEASE: BASF DONATES OVER 100 MILLION PROTECTIVE MASKS

* DONATIONS TO FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY AND STATE OF RHINELAND-PALATINATE

* BASF CREATES PRODUCTION CAPACITIES FOR 1 MILLION LITERS OF DISINFECTANTS IN GERMANY ALONE AND SUPPLIES HEALTHCARE FACILITIES FREE OF CHARGE Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)