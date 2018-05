May 4 (Reuters) - BASF executives at AGM:

* CFO SAYS NEW TDI REACTOR IN PLACE IN LUDWIGSHAFEN, EXPECT TO START UP IN A FEW WEEKS

* CEO SAYS LOOKING FOR MORE ACQUISITION TARGETS IN AGRICULTURE AFTER THE PURCHASE OF BAYER ASSETS

* CEO BOCK SAYS AGRICULTURE IS CORE PART OF BASF, NO SPIN-OFF PLANNED