April 9 (Reuters) - BASF SE:

* DUE TO SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS (SARS-COV-2) IN GERMANY, BASF SE PLANS TO CONDUCT COMPANY'S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON JUNE 18, 2020 AS AN ENTIRELY VIRTUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING WITHOUT PRESENCE OF SHAREHOLDERS Further company coverage: