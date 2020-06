June 18 (Reuters) - BASF SE:

* BASF REITERATES IT SEES Q2 OPERATING PROFIT IN LOW TRIPLE DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE, Q2 OPERATING PROFIT COULD ALSO BE NEGATIVE

* BASF SAYS NOT GIVING FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK - CEO IN AGM SPEECH

* BASF SEES BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DURING 2020 BUT EXPECTS NO FULL RECOVERY - CEO