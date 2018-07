July 10 (Reuters) - BASF SE:

* TO EXPAND PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR IRGANOX 1010 GLOBALLY

* CAPACITY DOUBLES WITH NEW PRODUCTION LINE IN SINGAPORE; STARTUP PLANNED IN 2021

* CAPACITY EXPANSION OF 30% IN KAISTEN, SWITZERLAND; STARTUP PLANNED IN 2019