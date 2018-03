BRIEF-Basic Energy Services Announces Withdrawal Of Proposed Senior Secured Notes Offering

Basic Energy Services Inc:

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF PROPOSED SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC - DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES - IN EVENT THE NEW ABL FACILITY BECOMES EFFECTIVE, NEW ABL FACILITY WILL REPLACE EXISTING $120 MILLION ASSET-BASED CREDIT FACILITY

* BASIC ENERGY-CONTINUING TO ENGAGE IN ADVANCED CONVERSATIONS WITH LENDERS TO SECURE NEW, UP-TO $150 MILLION 5-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY,AS SAID BEFORE