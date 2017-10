Oct 2 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc:

* Basic Energy Services Inc says on Sept 29, 2017, co and its units entered into $100 million accounts receivable securitization facility - sec filing

* Basic Energy Services Inc - on Sept 29, 2017 terminated its previously existing $75 million credit facility dated as of December 23, 2016​ Source text (bit.ly/2xKQLwp) Further company coverage: