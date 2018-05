May 3 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.16

* Q1 REVENUE $234.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $239.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $80.0 MILLION, INCLUDING $40.0 MILLION OF CAPITAL LEASES AND OTHER FINANCINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: