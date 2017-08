BRIEF-Basic Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.92

July 27 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic Energy Services reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.92

* Q2 revenue $213.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.57 excluding items

* Basic Energy Services - Looking forward to H2 2017, continue to expect gradual improvement in pricing and utilization across most lines of business

* Currently expect to generate a sequential increase of 6-10% in quarterly revenues in Q3

* Basic currently anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of $115 million