Feb 19 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc:

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES RESCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 EARNINGS RELEASE TO FEBRUARY 26

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC - ‍ RESCHEDULED A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS RESULTS TO FEB 27, STARTING AT 9:00 A.M. ET​