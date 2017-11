Nov 2 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic Energy Services Inc - on Oct 27,2017 co & certain of subsidiaries entered to amendment to co’s credit & security agreement dated as of Sept 29, 2017‍​

* Basic Energy Services says amendment increased the aggregate commitments under the credit agreement from $100 million to $120 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2z9Fl65) Further company coverage: