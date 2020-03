BRIEF-Basic-Fit Adjusted EBITDA Up At 155 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - BASIC FIT NV:

* 155 NET CLUB OPENINGS, GROWING NETWORK TO 784 CLUBS (UP 25% YEAR ON YEAR)

* FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS INCREASED TO 2.22 MILLION (UP 21% YEAR ON YEAR)

* FY OTHER REVENUE INCREASED BY 36% TO EUR 13.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 10.1 MILLION)

* ADJUSTED CLUB EBITDA INCREASED BY 26% TO EUR 222 MILLION (2018: EUR 177 MILLION)

* ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 25% TO EUR 155 MILLION (2018: EUR 124 MILLION)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS AND CURRENTLY DO NOT FORESEE ANY SUPPLY ISSUES FROM OUR MAIN SUPPLIERS

* ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS INCREASED BY 20% TO EUR 32.8 MILLION (2018: EUR 27.4 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020 : ROBUST CLUB OPENINGS PIPELINE WITH MORE THAN 500 CLUBS; BARRING UNFORESEEN DEVELOPMENTS RELATING TO COVID-19, WE EXPECT TO OPEN AROUND 150 CLUBS IN 2020 Source text: bit.ly/3cLyDo0 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)