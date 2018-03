BRIEF-Basic Fit FY Adjusted EBITDA Up At 100.5 Million Euros

March 13 (Reuters) - BASIC FIT NV:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 100.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 80.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 326‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 258.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 11.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 32.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS INCREASED TO 1.52 MILLION (UP 26% YEAR ON YEAR) ‍​

* END-FY NUMBER OF CLUBS 521‍​ VERSUS 419 YEAR AGO

* UNCHANGED TARGET OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL ON MATURE CLUBS OF AT LEAST 30%‍​

* AIMS TO OPEN AROUND 100 CLUBS IN 2018

* VAST MAJORITY OF THE NEW CLUB OPENINGS IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN FRANCE‍​

* NET DEBT WAS €282 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2017, COMPARED TO €206 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2016‍​

* IFRS 15 IMPACT ON REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE FOR AN AMOUNT OF BETWEEN €3 MILLION AND €4 MILLION IN 2018

* IFRS 15 IMPACT IMPACT ON NET PROFIT FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN €2.3 MILLION AND €3.0 MILLION NEGATIVE, BASED ON AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25%

* IN THE MEDIUM-TERM AIMS TO ACHIEVE AN AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 20% WITH OPERATING LEVERAGE

* IN THE MEDIUM-TERM AIMS TO ACHIEVE MODEST ANNUAL LIKE FOR LIKE GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2Io3K9S Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)