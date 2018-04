April 23 (Reuters) - BASIC FIT NV:

* Q1 NUMBER OF CLUBS 533 VERSUS 440 YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS INCREASED BY 24% YEAR ON YEAR TO 1.65 MILLION

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 20% YEAR ON YEAR TO €92.6 MILLION

* WE ARE CONFIDENT TO GROW OUR NETWORK BY AROUND 100 CLUBS IN 2018 AND ONWARDS.

* IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR THE NUMBER OF CLUB OPENINGS WILL BE AROUND 55 CLUBS